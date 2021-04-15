Local Union 1537 United Steelworkers and its units are scheduled to hold their monthly meetings today (Thursday), April 15, at Huber Hall in Latrobe. Unit 1551 will hold its meeting at 4 p.m., with the Local Union 1537 meeting to begin at 4:30 p.m. All members and retirees are invited to attend.
