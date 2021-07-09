United Steelworkers (USW) announced earlier this week that it has reached a tentative agreement for its labor contract with Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) that would end a three-month strike.
The proposed four-year contract between the union and global metals manufacturer spanning March 1, 2021, through Feb. 28, 2025, would cover approximately 1,300 employees at nine facilities, including locally in Derry Township and others in Natrona Heights, Vandergrift and Washington.
Results of a ramification vote by USW members are expected by Tuesday, July 13. Once ratified, an orderly return to work process will begin, ATI said in a news release.
USW International Vice President (Administration) David McCall, who chairs negotiations with ATI, said in a release that the union was able to keep pressure on management to engage at the table thanks to the solidarity and support of the membership at all locations for the duration of six months of bargaining and three months on the picket lines.
“The unity of USW members at ATI has proven that we can accomplish great things when we stand together to fight for the respect and dignity of a fair contract,” McCall said in the release.
“Despite management’s repeated attempts to divide and conquer its workers, we showed once again that our solidarity is a tremendously powerful force.”
The proposed agreement provides lump sum payments, wage increases and maintains a premium-free health insurance plan for union members without establishing a permanent lower tier of benefits for new hires, according to a summary USW released Tuesday.
Employees would get a $4,000 signing bonus payable within 30 days of ratification, with additional $1,500 payments on Feb. 1, 2024 and 2025. All labor grades would receive 3% wage increases on March 1, 2022, 2023, and 2024.
A profit sharing program would be eliminated. Beginning Jan. 1, 2022, all USW represented employees will be covered under one Blue Cross Blue Shield Health Insurance Plan.
“The efforts of both parties have resulted in a tentative agreement that rewards our hard-working employees and contributes to the long-term viability of ATI,” said Kim Fields, executive vice president of Advanced Alloys and Solutions and High Performance Materials and Components. “This enables stability for our employees, our customers, and our business.”
The agreement meets the objectives the company consistently stated throughout these negotiations, including controlling ATI’s exposure to future healthcare cost inflation, according to a news release.
“We look forward to bringing our long-time employees back to work and working together to safely operate to deliver our commitments to customers,” Fields said.
ATI remains on-track with its previously announced strategy to exit standard stainless sheet products.
