The next antiques and collectibles sale at Historic Hanna’s Town is schedule for Sunday, June 11.
This longstanding community tradition is enjoyed by those who appreciate antiques and unique treasures. Good buying and selling opportunities abound as a variety of dealers gather in a quaint and historic setting.
“Over 140 vendors set up in May, and even more are expected in June,” said Lisa Hays, executive director of the Westmoreland Historical Society, which sponsors this event.
The market begins 7:30 a.m. Sunday through the early afternoon, although many vendors are actually set up by 1 p.m. Saturday and sell that afternoon. There is parking on site; admission is $3 per car. Parking revenues benefit the Salem Township Volunteer Fire Dept. No. 2 (Forbes Road) and the Westmoreland Historical Society.
The fee the vendors pay benefit the historical society’s education and preservation projects including Historic Hanna’s Town, a Revolutionary War period settlement and site of the first English courts west of the Allegheny Mountains.
Vendors of antiques and collectibles (please no flea market items) are welcome to set up for the day or weekend for $40. For additional information, call 724-836-1800 or visit www.westmorelandhistory.org.
Historic Hanna’s Town is located at 809 Forbes Trail Road near its intersection with U.S. Route 119, 3 miles north of Greensburg.
