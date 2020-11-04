Editor’s Note: According to the Westmoreland County election results website, only 170 of the county’s 307 precincts had completely reported their election night results as of press time today. In addition, the county indicated that these election night results include only the ballots cast at the precincts and absentees, and that the substantial number of mail-in ballots will take several days to upload and count. For these reasons, the following election results are not a final tally. The Bulletin will provide updated election results as they become available.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTORS
COUNTY
(Vote For 1)
Joseph R Biden D 50119
Donald J Trump R 118079
Jo Jorgensen L 1961
Write-in 370
ATTORNEY GENERAL COUNTY
(Vote For 1)
Josh Shapiro D 59721
Heather Heidelbaugh R 104814
Daniel Wassmer L 2954
Richard L Weiss G 1187
Write-in 69
AUDITOR GENERAL COUNTY
(Vote For 1)
Nina Ahmad D 47836
Timothy DeFoor R 112554
Jennifer Moore L 5186
Olivia Faison G 1441
Write-in 86
STATE TREASURER COUNTY
(Vote For 1)
Joe Torsella D 50777
Stacy L Garrity R 111338
Joe Soloski L 3708
Timothy Runkle G 1474
Write-in 72
REPRESENTATIVE IN CONGRESS 13th DISTRICT
(Vote For 1)
Todd Rowley D 5988
John Joyce R 15087
Write-in 16
REPRESENTATIVE IN CONGRESS 14th DISTRICT
(Vote For 1)
Bill Marx D 43028
Guy Reschenthaler R 103686
Write-in 174
SENATOR IN THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY 39th DISTRICT
(Vote For 1)
Tay R Waltenbaugh D 32283
Kim Ward R 83916
Write-in 112
SENATOR IN THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY 41st DISTRICT
(Vote For 1)
Anthony J DeLoreto D 3933
Joe Pittman R 12208
Write-in 8
SENATOR IN THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY 45th DISTRICT
(Vote For 1)
Jim Brewster D 6478
Nicole Ziccarelli R 13447
Write-in 14
REPRESENTATIVE IN THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY 33rd DISTRICT
(Vote For 1)
Frank Dermody D 2603
Carrie DelRosso R 3392
Write-in 5
REPRESENTATIVE IN THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY 52nd DISTRICT
(Vote For 1)
Harry Young Cochran D 858
Ryan Warner R 2637
Write-in 1
REPRESENTATIVE IN THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY 54th DISTRICT
(Vote For 1)
Bob Brooks R 19305
Write-in 733
REPRESENTATIVE IN THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY 55th DISTRICT(Vote For 1)
Joseph A Petrarca D 10783
Jason Silvis R 13408
Write-in 25
REPRESENTATIVE IN THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY 56th DISTRICT
(Vote For 1)
George Dunbar R 25343
Write-in 636
REPRESENTATIVE IN THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY 57th DISTRICT
(Vote For 1)
Eric Nelson R 26547
Write-in 1118
REPRESENTATIVE IN THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY 58th DISTRICT
(Vote For 1)
Robert Prah, Jr. D 9212
Eric Davanzo R 18915
Write-in 30
REPRESENTATIVE IN THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY 59th DISTRICT
(Vote For 1)
Mike Reese R 22715
Write-in 505
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.