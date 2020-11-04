Editor’s Note: According to the Westmoreland County election results website, only 170 of the county’s 307 precincts had completely reported their election night results as of press time today. In addition, the county indicated that these election night results include only the ballots cast at the precincts and absentees, and that the substantial number of mail-in ballots will take several days to upload and count. For these reasons, the following election results are not a final tally. The Bulletin will provide updated election results as they become available.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTORS

COUNTY

(Vote For 1)

Joseph R Biden D 50119

Donald J Trump R 118079

Jo Jorgensen L 1961

Write-in 370

ATTORNEY GENERAL COUNTY

(Vote For 1)

Josh Shapiro D 59721

Heather Heidelbaugh R 104814

Daniel Wassmer L 2954

Richard L Weiss G 1187

Write-in 69

AUDITOR GENERAL COUNTY

(Vote For 1)

Nina Ahmad D 47836

Timothy DeFoor R 112554

Jennifer Moore L 5186

Olivia Faison G 1441

Write-in 86

STATE TREASURER COUNTY

(Vote For 1)

Joe Torsella D 50777

Stacy L Garrity R 111338

Joe Soloski L 3708

Timothy Runkle G 1474

Write-in 72

REPRESENTATIVE IN CONGRESS 13th DISTRICT

(Vote For 1)

Todd Rowley D 5988

John Joyce R 15087

Write-in 16

REPRESENTATIVE IN CONGRESS 14th DISTRICT

(Vote For 1)

Bill Marx D 43028

Guy Reschenthaler R 103686

Write-in 174

SENATOR IN THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY 39th DISTRICT

(Vote For 1)

Tay R Waltenbaugh D 32283

Kim Ward R 83916

Write-in 112

SENATOR IN THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY 41st DISTRICT

(Vote For 1)

Anthony J DeLoreto D 3933

Joe Pittman R 12208

Write-in 8

SENATOR IN THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY 45th DISTRICT

(Vote For 1)

Jim Brewster D 6478

Nicole Ziccarelli R 13447

Write-in 14

REPRESENTATIVE IN THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY 33rd DISTRICT

(Vote For 1)

Frank Dermody D 2603

Carrie DelRosso R 3392

Write-in 5

REPRESENTATIVE IN THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY 52nd DISTRICT

(Vote For 1)

Harry Young Cochran D 858

Ryan Warner R 2637

Write-in 1

REPRESENTATIVE IN THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY 54th DISTRICT

(Vote For 1)

Bob Brooks R 19305

Write-in 733

REPRESENTATIVE IN THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY 55th DISTRICT(Vote For 1)

Joseph A Petrarca D 10783

Jason Silvis R 13408

Write-in 25

REPRESENTATIVE IN THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY 56th DISTRICT

(Vote For 1)

George Dunbar R 25343

Write-in 636

REPRESENTATIVE IN THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY 57th DISTRICT

(Vote For 1)

Eric Nelson R 26547

Write-in 1118

REPRESENTATIVE IN THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY 58th DISTRICT

(Vote For 1)

Robert Prah, Jr. D 9212

Eric Davanzo R 18915

Write-in 30

REPRESENTATIVE IN THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY 59th DISTRICT

(Vote For 1)

Mike Reese R 22715

Write-in 505

