After reviewing draft budgets for the water and sewer departments at the last Latrobe Municipal Authority (LMA) meeting, authority manager Terri Hauser said a rate hike in 2022 is unlikely.
“At this time, it is not anticipated that a rate increase will be needed in 2022 for either the water department or sewer department,” said Hauser in an email to the Bulletin. Authority members will review the budgets and vote on the final budget at the authority’s meeting on Dec. 21.
In addition, authority members approved the following items for the water department:
• Penn Vest requisition for $2,437.96, including $829.96 to Meyer Darragh and $1,608 to Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. Inc.;
• Financial statements for period of Jan. 1, 2021, through Sept. 30, 2021;
• 2022 state and national conference schedules;
• Disbursement list for month of October.
Authority members also approved the following items for the sewer department:
• Capital additions fund requisition of $3,369 ($1,701.50 to Gibson-Thomas for siphon chamber bar screen replacement and $1,667.50 to Gibson-Thomas for interceptor stabilization repairs);
• 2019 construction fund requisition of $201,256.54, including $156,527.70 to Mele & Mele & Sons, $25,792.20 to Genesis, $18,746.50 to Gibson-Thomas and $190.14 to Meyer Darragh for EQ Tank;
• Financial statements for wastewater department for period of Jan. 1, 2021, through Sept. 30, 2021;
• Payment of invoice to solicitor Lee Demosky for $1,679.23.
