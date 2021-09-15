It was the best night so far for Victory Brinker.
She was stunning in a long gown that sparkled with butterflies and her hair was perfect. The backdrop was once again purple and as she sang, purple and silver glitter fluttered about while lighted reflections of white doves were in flight behind the curtains.
Most of all, it was her voice that brought the house down when she sang “O Mio Babbino Car,” (translated as “Oh My Dear Papa”) from Puccini’s opera “Gianni Schicchi.” It’s one of the most sung arias in the last 100 years.
Victory is hoping that her performance will win her $1 million.
The 9-year-old daughter of Eric and Christine Brinker of Unity Township was one of the finalists Tuesday night on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.” She competed against nine other acts that included soloists, a chorus, comedy acts, a magician and other talent that made it through auditions, quarterfinals and semifinals that ended last week.
Viewer voting was held overnight and closed this morning. The winner will be announced on a special show at 9 p.m. today on Pittsburgh’s WPXI-TV. In addition to the money, whoever gets the most votes from the viewers will also be booked into a headline show in Las Vegas.
The decision is entirely up to the viewers. Judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and founder Simon Cowell will not be involved in who walks away with the big and only prize.
“This night can change someone’s life,” host Terry Crews said. “Someone is going to win and get everything they ever wanted. It’s a once in a lifetime experience.”
The beginning of the show featured a review of Season 16’s performers. Some were winners, some got buzzed out. Some were really strange. Like the man in a long black coat who was surrounded by winged trumpets floating around him. And the person dressed up like a bird.
“It’s almost over and I have met the most amazing people,” Klum said.
Victory started singing when she was two years old. At the age of six, she asked her mother, who is a naturopathic practitioner, to show her a video of someone hitting the highest note. The girl became hooked on opera. She started winning talent shows and performing at events when she was six, and sang the national anthem at several sporting events. She appeared on the television show “Little Big Shots,” sang and acted in some short films, and sang in German for a Disney video. She can sing in six or seven languages.
Victory and her mother have been in California for the last couple of weeks preparing for the semifinals. They stayed on for the finals when viewers and the judges gave her a last-minute nod to continue on.
Her segment Tuesday night started with a video of her writing in a diary about a bird that flew onto the stage after her audition, and the stuffed animals on the bed spoke the praises from the judges.
“It can be scary sometimes on that stage,” she told her diary. “But I love singing so much that it’s all worth it. When I get on that stage, I’m giving it everything I’ve got.”
There was another standing ovation from the judges and audience.
“You have a glow about you that’s difficult to define,” Cowell said. “You have something special about you.”
Vergara told her, “You definitely have a big chance to win.”
Mandel called Victory inspiring. “You found your passion,” he said.
“You couldn’t have done it any better,” Klum said. “You are perfection.”
Victory is one of nine adopted children in the family that has 11 children. Her mother has accompanied her for all three performances and her father, who is pastor of Impact Life Church in Acme, has been watching from home.
“Victory’s dress took my breath away and the beautiful song topped it all off for an amazing performance,” he told the Bulletin. “Our whole family is so excited to see where Victory ends up in results. Go Victory!”
