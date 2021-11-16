Unity's Victory Brinker to perform at holiday concert at Palace

Unity Township singing sensation Victory Brinker will be a special guest performer when she joins the Latshaw Pops Orchestra for a “Sounds of Christmas” holiday concert at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg, slated for 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5.
Brinker reached the “America’s Got Talent” finals in September and the 9-year-old classical crossover singer recently released the four-song EP, “The Wonder of Christmas,” on digital and streaming platforms.
Brinker, the daughter of Eric and Christine Brinker of Unity Township, has been singing since she was two years old and started singing in her father’s church, Impact Life Church in Acme, when she was four. She discovered opera when she was six, and was so impressed with the upper range of a soprano that she announced that she would like to sing opera, too. She is able to sing in seven languages.
Tickets for “The Sounds of Christmas” are $25, $30 and $35 and available by calling the Palace Theatre box office at 724-836-8000 or ordering online at www.thepalacetheatre.org.
“The 2021 Sounds of Christmas” is a 90-minute musical celebration of Christmas. The variety show features a 22-piece orchestra conducted by Maestro Bruce Lauffer, singers, dancers and a master of ceremonies.
Organizers noted that this year’s show “is a comfortable blend of traditional carols and holiday favorites. It features a gospel medley, a carol medley and Christmas favorites all sung by our amazing singers. Heartwarming Christmas stories, audience participation, awe inspiring dancers, and a visit from Santa Claus combined with the popular Polar Express played by the incredible Latshaw Pops Orchestra will make for an enjoyable family holiday tradition.”
