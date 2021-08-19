Unity's Victory Brinker headed to the 'AGT' semifinals

There was suspense for a few moments last night when Victory Brinker of Unity Township and Aidan Bryant of Virginia stood on stage during the live broadcast of
“America’s Got Talent” result show.
Both of them had performed in the quarterfinals on Tuesday night, but which one of them would go on to the semifinals competition in September? There would be seven selected out of the 12 who had performed.
Aidan, a teenage aerialist and contortionist, looked serious as the seconds ticked by. Victory, already an opera sensation at age 9, was smiling.
Victory, the daughter of Eric and Christine Brinker, was always smiling, too, when she was on the popular TV show two other times. And maybe last night she was also “ex-nervous” — her word for being both excited and nervous at the same time. After all, millions of people watched her sing for the audition and then for the quarterfinals. It was their overnight votes that would decide if she was still in the running for the $1 million prize.
Then came the announcement from the show’s host Terry Crews: Both Aidan and Victory were going on to the next round.
“This is crazy, dude,” Aidan said. “This is crazy.”
Victory clasped her hands and her eyes welled up with tears. “I am happy,” she said.
Those were minimal words for the little girl who has charmed the “AGT” judges and her fans with not only her talent but also with her articulate and often endearing comments. Like Tuesday night when she joked, “I eat competition for breakfast.”
Then there was her promise in the audition that if she won, she would buy a rainbow and glittery shirt for judge and “AGT” founder Simon Cowell, who usually wears dull colors.
Victory has been singing since age 2 and began singing in church two years later. She took up singing opera at age 6 and has performed in talent shows, at festivals and sports events. She was invited to audition for “America’s Got Talent” when someone on staff saw her on Instagram.
On Tuesday night, she sang “Casta diva” from the opera “Norma” by Sicilian composer Vincenzo Bellini (1801-35). It was one of the most famous arias from the 19th century. The four judges and the audience gave her a standing ovation.
If Victory’s semifinal performance qualifies her for the finals, she will be competing for the prize that includes a contract to headline in a Las Vegas casino show, plus $1 million paid in a financial annuity over a period of 40 years. The winner can also opt for the present cash value of such an annuity.
