The stakes were high and everyone wanted to win the million dollars and a chance to have a headline show in Las Vegas. But in the end, after months of auditions, quarter finals, semifinals and the finals last night on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” there was only one winner.
Unfortunately for Victory Brinker of Unity Township, it was not her.
The 9-year-old daughter of Eric and Christine Brinker had captured many hearts in America with her opera performances and her sweet and bubbling personality. During the audition that was filmed in the spring and aired this summer, the judges liked her so much that the four of them plus Terry Crews the host gave her an unprecedented unanimous Golden Buzzer.
Victory moved on to the quarter finals, the semifinals and on Tuesday night, the finals where she competed against nine other acts. Her song that night was “O Mio Babbino Caro” from Puccini’s opera “Gianni Schicchi.” She sang another Puccini aria, “Nessum Darma,” in the semifinals.
The final 10 acts performed with professionals between announcements of the final five and the winner. Victory joined the a capella group Pentatonix singing “The Prayer” from “Les Misérables.”
The judges had consistently praised her performances and predicted that she would go on to great success. Judge Howie Mandel told her the night before, “You are going to be a star. You are inspiring and you have found your passion.”
Judge Heidi Klum said, “You couldn’t have done anything better. You are perfection.”
When the final five contestants were named on Wednesday night and she didn’t make the cut, Crews told her, “We know that you are going to keep getting better.”
Victory has been singing since she was two years old and discovered opera when she was six. She has sang in her father’s church (Impact Life in Acme), at festivals, and at sports events. She has been in short films and videos and has a website for bookings.
The exposure on “AGT” will provide her with new opportunities while she pursues her goal of “being an opera star and singing all over the world.”
Victory’s mother, who has a naturopathic practice in Unity Township, accompanied her to all the trips to California to rehearse for and appear on AGT.
The final five selected were comedian Josh Blue, singer Brooke Simpson, quick change artist Lea Kyle, runner up aerialist Aiden Bryant, and magician Justin Tavella, who won first place and the prizes. It was announced during the show that Kia would be providing new vehicles to the first- and second-place winners.
