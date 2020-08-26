The Unity Township Zoning Hearing Board’s meeting slated for Tuesday was canceled because of a lack of agenda.
The board will next meet at 6 p.m. Sept. 22, when it is scheduled to hear Jeff and Kristin Kuhns’ appeal to a zoning violation notice related to raising chickens on less than the minimum 2 acres within the township. The hearing had previously been slated for Tuesday.
