The Unity Township Zoning Hearing Board on Tuesday approved several variances tied to a proposed Dollar General store along Route 30 East at Smith’s Hill Road, not far from Beatty Crossroads.
Plans call for a 9,100-square-foot store, parking and loading space and a stormwater basin on the currently vacant property.
William Owen, assistant vice president of engineering and permitting for Pittsburgh-based developer PennTex Ventures, was granted several variances tied to the project: A total of 30 parking spaces, seven fewer than what the township ordinance requires, and allowing the placement of two 100-square-foot Dollar General signs on the store’s façades. Plans also call for a pole-mounted sign along Route 30, which did not need a variance.
PennTex was given relief for its other request related to a minimum 35-foot parking setback along Smith’s Hill Road.
The zoning board voted 4-1 to permit the variances, with Dorothy Zello casting the lone dissenting vote. Board member Matt Cavalier was absent from the meeting.
Zello voted against the variances because of safety concerns with making a left turn onto Smith’s Hill Road to access the proposed store from Route 30 West.
“You fly down that hill (driving westbound),” she said. “And, if it’s yellow, you fly more to get through (the traffic light), but then you slam on the brakes for a turn at Smith’s Hill Road.”
Board member Jackie Nindel also expressed concerns with motorists turning left to reach the Dollar General and those making a left to leave the store and continue along Route 30 West, but she voted for the variances, noting “it’s not our job to control how PennDOT manages traffic.”
Project engineers are awaiting the findings of a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) highway occupancy permit.
Owen said the second façade sign, located on the east side of the building and facing Smith’s Hill Road, will notify westbound motorists of the store ahead of time.
“(It will help) patrons traveling at 55 mph, headed toward Greensburg from Latrobe, (make) safe maneuvers over to the left-turn lane,” he said.
Nindel also asked about truck traffic at the site and Owen noted that large trucks will visit the store about once per week. Smaller trucks hauling soft drinks, bread and other items will also make deliveries, he added.
Developers sought the parking space variance, Owen said, because the proposed site sits near a stream, an existing sanitary sewer and a flood plain.
Dollar General spokesperson Mary Kathryn Colbert said company officials are in the “due diligence phase” of bringing a new store to the township.
“We are reviewing the opportunity to add a new store in the area, but we have not committed to doing so just yet,” she said in an email to the Bulletin. “Based on our current timeline, we anticipate to have a final decision on this by late summer 2020.”
The new Route 30 East location is being explored despite several Dollar General stores in the area, including a store at Latrobe 30 Shoppes in Unity Township and two stores in the City of Latrobe.
Colbert said the company bases new locations on “where we can offer customers an easy and convenient shopping choice as we generally serve customers within a three to five mile radius, or 10-minute drive. We also take competitive factors, traffic patterns and community concerns into consideration.”
She said the proposed store would employ approximately six to 10 employees.
According to Owen, PennTex develops about 30 Dollar General store sites per year. He said each of the discount retail stores averages 15 to 20 sales transactions per hour and has two or three employees working a time.
As part of the store’s construction, Owen said several vacant structures at the site will be torn down. The property has had several uses in the past, including office space for a used car lot.
“Right now, it’s an eyesore and hasn’t been utilized. This will be a great improvement,” Owen said, noting the space will have more green area and trees if the store is constructed.
In other business, the zoning board reorganized for 2020, selecting Tim Thomas as chairman, Zello as vice chair, James Kelley as secretary/treasurer and David DeRose as solicitor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.