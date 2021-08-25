The Unity Township Zoning Hearing Board on Tuesday approved GetGo’s square footage and height variances for signs for a convenience store and gas station set to open along Route 30 later this year.
Board members Jackie Nindel, Tim Thomas and Dorothy Zello approved the variances. James Kelley cast the lone dissenting vote, saying he had issues with documents given to the zoning board.
The variance request, made by sign developer Caldwell Signs for GetGo Portfolio II, was needed to add an extra 2 feet of relief to the top of a 22-foot tall pylon sign in front of the store, to be located at the former Arnold Palmer Motors dealership.
The company’s attorney, William Sittig, said the sign package will also include two wall signs for the store and additional wall signage for the WetGo car wash on site. Giant Eagle officials said the Unity Township car wash will be a special WetGo Pro location, where customers will be able to pay for their washes via a monthly pass, individually before entering the wash or inside the store.
Sittig added that the store will include no canopy signage directly above the fuel pumps. He noted that the total square footage of the company’s sign request was just over 220 feet, or nearly 25 feet less than the township’s initial calculations.
Sittig said the approved GetGo signage will have a minimal impact on traffic along Route 30.
The supervisors initially approved the GetGo site plan in October 2019, which calls for a new 6,200-square-foot store and a 2,500-square-foot car wash along Route 30 East. The new store will replace a smaller GetGo at nearby Mountain Laurel Plaza.
Giant Eagle officials told the Bulletin on Tuesday that the store, which is currently under construction, plans to open in the fall.
In other business Tuesday, the zoning board approved the request of Zachary Himler and Himler Enterprises LLC for approval of a special exception to change a non-conforming use for a property at 408 Longs Road. Himler told the board that the facility, which had previously been used to make pasta items, would be cleared out and used solely to store items tied to his excavating business.
Himler provided the board with a petition from neighbors, none of whom raised issues with the special exception. One neighbor attended Tuesday’s meeting and asked Himler to remove freezers and coolers from the building, which he said he plans to do.
