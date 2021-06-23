The Unity Township Zoning Hearing Board on Tuesday approved a variance allowing the construction of a pole building garage off Fifth Avenue and authorized a special exception to allow a mobile home on a property along Bruno Road to remain occupied while a new home is being constructed.
Last month, Joseph Forehan requested a variance to construct a seven-car, 48-by-32-square-foot detached garage at 1533 Fifth Ave. in an R-3 zone.
That variance request was continued until Tuesday’s meeting after questions from the board over whether the plan met setback requirements with regard to nearby Sanford Street.
Forehan on Tuesday satisfied the board’s questions regarding setback distances — the planned garage easily exceeds the 25-foot setback requirement from the street — before facing additional queries regarding stormwater runoff plans and the layout of his property, which is recorded with a single tax identification number, but with a parcel map that identifies four lots.
Solicitor David DeRose raised no issue over the parcel map indicating four lots within the parcel, and did not recommend requiring any subdivision plans for the property, saying the existing buildings and planned garage cross the lot lines on the parcel map, essentially merging the lots.
Forehan said preliminary plans for handling stormwater runoff from the garage involve gutters and downspouts directed toward gravel trenches in the yard, but the plans presented to the zoning hearing board did not include representations or details of the stormwater measures.
The zoning hearing board ultimately approved Forehan’s request, with the stipulation that the plans must include a stormwater management plan that meets the township supervisors’ satisfaction.
The zoning hearing board also approved a special exception requested by Larry Yokopenic to allow an existing mobile home at his property along Bruno Road to remain occupied while a modular home is constructed.
Township zoning officer Harry Hosack said the special exception is needed under the township’s zoning ordinance to allow a mobile home to be lived in during construction, and the exception carries the stipulation that the mobile home be removed once an occupancy permit is issued for the new residence on the property.
The special exception is the first step in the process, which will require additional approvals from the zoning hearing board in the future regarding the planned modular home to be built on the site.
Yokopenic told the board the plans for the 1-acre property also include a future subdivision moving the property line to create two equal parcels once the modular home is completed and the mobile home is removed.
Members of the zoning hearing board also discussed scheduling a meeting with the township supervisors to address concerns over alleged instances of construction that violates the township’s zoning ordinance being completed without anyone approaching the zoning hearing board for required variances.
