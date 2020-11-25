The Unity Township Zoning Hearing Board on Tuesday approved an expansion of non-conforming use to allow a building materials supplier to expand its existing enterprise along Marguerite Lake Road.
Marguerite Lake, LLC requested approval to construct a two-story 32-by-36 foot expansion, since the proposed addition exceeds 50% of the existing 80-by-36 foot building which houses Pleasant Unity Supply. The existing building — which predates zoning — is located on a 3.5 acre parcel in an agricultural zone.
Attorney Terrance Ferguson testified on behalf of Marguerite Lake, LLC during Tuesday’s regular meeting.
He told the board that plans call for the first floor to include office space and a small showroom, with additional office space and restroom on the second floor.
He emphasized that the proposed building will have “little impact on the neighborhood,” and will create no additional traffic, nor lighting, signage or traffic flow changes.
“They’re not changing the nature of the business,” Ferguson said. “This is more to allow for expansion and comfort, more than anything, so that they can have more room, an updated showroom, and have some spaces for offices.”
The board on Tuesday also approved a setback variance request for BMV Real Estate, LLC to construct a 50-by-120 foot building at 434 Frye Farm Road on a 2-acre parcel located in a B-2 zone.
Sean Fyock, principal engineer of Benchmark Engineering and Construction Co. Inc., came to the board representing BVM, which is requesting 15.5 feet of relief from the 35-foot setback along the south edge of Frye Farm Road.
He told the board that at least three nearby businesses are also “within the 35-foot setback.”
The proposed structure intended for office spaces includes 27 parking spots.
Township zoning officer Harry Hosack said the township is not opposed to other request.
