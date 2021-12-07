A Unity Township Zoning Hearing Board public hearing Tuesday on a request for a special exception to operate a group home in the Charter Oak neighborhood has been canceled “due to COVID conditions,” board member Tim Thomas said.
Last month’s hearing had to be postponed when more than 50 people showed up at the municipal building.
The township’s meeting room couldn’t adequately accommodate that many people under the current coronavirus social distancing standards, so the board decided to move the meeting to the Gene McDonald Room at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport.
Stephen Hall of Community Options Inc. is requesting the special exception for a architectural style home located at 3143 McClelland Drive in the township. Originally, the home was to have two residents, but Hall said now only one will reside there as the other individual recently passed away.
