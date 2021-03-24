Community Options Inc. was granted a special exception on Tuesday to operate a group home on Primrose Drive by the Unity Township Zoning Hearing Board.
Several residents voiced concerns during a public hearing about the group home’s parking and staffing, as well as potential safety issues in their neighborhood.
Stephen Hall, executive director of Community Options Inc. of Westmoreland County, oversees the group home which houses three men, ages 25-35, with “high-functioning” autism.
Zoning hearing board officials said group homes are defined by the township as: “A dwelling facility operated for not more than six persons, plus staff, living together as a single family or as a single housekeeping unit.” Group homes are permitted in rural residential (R-1) districts, provided they are at least 500 feet apart from another group home.
“There will be no more than three people living in that house,” Hall said.
He said two direct support professionals are at the home from 8 a.m. to midnight, while another works overnight. The residents are monitored 24/7. Background checks are conducted before hiring direct support professionals, including two weeks of training.
The board asked Hall how the township can be assured the group home will not add occupants or depart from its permitted use. Township solicitor Gary Falatovich said those concerns are a matter of enforcement.
“As long as they are complying with the general requirements of a group home they would be permitted to stay in that area,” he said.
Scott Johnson of Marigold Drive is worried about the group home’s monthly fire alarm drills, which he said could wake neighbors early in the morning.
“What if that goes off every night? What recourse do the neighbors have? Who do they call?” he asked.
The nonprofit organization purchased the home for $365,000, Hall said. It’s the first group home Community Options has operated in Unity Township, and the 15th in Westmoreland County.
“I’m also sort of flabbergasted that you spent $365,000 for this house,” Johnson said. “They could have had three separate homes for that amount of money that would have really helped the disadvantaged.”
Added Hall: “These are adults just like anyone else. ... We want to give them the best life possible.”
Brad Kilkeary of Primrose Drive lives directly across from the group home. He mentioned that parking was an issue when the group home’s occupants first moved in — blocking the entrance to his driveway.
“I respect what Mr. Hall is doing. ... My problem is when the house was first occupied, there were 10-12 cars parked throughout the night outside,” he said.
Hall said he has spoken to the group home’s staff, asking them to park in the house’s driveway instead of the street.
Kilkeary said the parking issue has subsided since the residents settled in.
Jody Brahosky of Primrose Drive expressed concern about the Fair Housing Act’s “very broad” definition of what constitutes a disability.
“I think it’s commendable integrating individuals into the community … but where does it say these individuals didn’t have a drug dependency, because they’re not currently using, which would bring other individuals into the neighborhood?” she asked, raising concern about the safety of children and teenagers in the neighborhood.
She also said she’s concerned with the group home’s staffing, including the high turnover and two-week training period.
Beth Summerville of McMurray said she will be moving this summer to Magnolia Drive, which runs perpendicular to Primrose Drive.
“Whenever people move to a neighborhood or choose to live in a suburban area, you move there because you want to live somewhere where you’re not inconvenienced,” she said. “I do have major concerns with the parking, fire alarms and high turnover of staff.”
Juli Cehula of Unity Square is a behavioral specialist for Community Options. She spoke in support of the Primrose Drive group home.
“I wanted to make sure the individuals I am privileged to serve are included and given the opportunity to live in this neighborhood,” she said.
She added that she was “disheartened to hear some of the comments” from residents in the neighborhood, stating she wants to help bridge the gap between the community and the group home.
She addressed safety concerns regarding the group home’s occupants and staff.
“I have worked as a direct support professional for Community Options as well as a program specialist, and I know those people who are going in there care deeply about the individuals and will do anything for their safety,” she said.
In other business, the board approved a dimensional variance for BMV Real Estate LLC to install an off-street handicap parking spot on 456 Frye Farm Road.
Contractor Kenneth Romano came before the board to request 20 feet of relief from the 35-foot setback along the south edge of Frye Farm Road. The handicap parking spot will be located next to an existing non-conforming building.
D-Bug Pest Control owner Shawn Varchetti plans converting the existing Frye Farm building into commercial office space for his business. He intends to keep the barn and machine shed in tact, as well as the silo to keep the “farm look.”
