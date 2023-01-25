For the first Unity Township Zoning Hearing Board meeting of the year held Tuesday, the board heard testimony and approved two variance requests.
Before hearing from the applicants, the board reorganized, naming Kathy Matta as chairperson; Dorothy Zello as vice chairperson, and Jackie Lindel as secretary for 2023.
In addition, the board also voted to maintain David DeRose as the board’s solicitor.
The board held two hearings for variance requests. The first was requested by Scott and Laura Ottenberg for a property at 4536 Route 982, which is zoned M-1 (manufacturing). The entire 1.2-acre parcel includes a duplex, empty building and the Divine Hair Studio, which fronts Route 982.
Laura Ottenberg is requesting a variance due to a hardship, because she would like to downsize her hair salon and move it to the middle building. She testified that the hardship is due to dwindling staff, along with health issues and age for both her and her husband. While she still needs to operate the salon, she won’t require as much room.
She has plans to subdivide the property and either sell or rent the current hair salon.
The other hearing, also for a variance, was requested by Francis and Amy Meyers, 306 Basswood Court, who would like to build an attached garage to their current home that has a two-car garage.
The variance requested is for the setback requirement as the addition would put it close to the property line. During the hearing, Francis Meyers provided the board with a letter written by Arthur Cunningham, the Meyers’ neighbor, whose property is actually along Toppers Road, stating he had no opposition to the variance.
Arthur Kromel surveyed both properties and attended the meeting in support of both projects.
Although the board has 45 days to render a decision, the board opted to approve both variance requests at the meeting.
The next scheduled meeting of the zoning hearing board is 6 p.m. Feb. 28.
Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.
