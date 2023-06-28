A Unity Township couple have cleared a hurdle in their quest to construct a pool house on their property after the zoning hearing board unanimously approved a request for a dimensional variance after a public hearing Tuesday.
Gail L. Carney and Danny J. Robertson made the request to build the one-story pool house on their property at 245 Big Sky Lane, located off Route 130, approximately half a mile from White School Road. The couple have owned the 1.8237-acre property for nearly a year.
Robertson testified that he plans on building the pool house using “all natural” materials and in a style that will blend in with the house, so it doesn’t look like an after-thought.
It will be built approximately 6 feet from a neighbor’s property. Robertson said the neighbor has not communicated any objection to the construction.
In addition, Donald Wassel, a neighbor and the person Robertson purchased the property from, said that he believes it will be a “complement” to the property and since purchasing the house, everything Robertson has done has been done correctly.
Wassel owned the property for 58 years before selling it to Robertson.
Although the board has 45 days to act on the matter, it voted to approve the request.
A second hearing for Christopher and Linda Frank, which began last month, was not continued.
According to Harry Hosack, township zoning officer, after last month’s hearing, Frank expressed interest in withdrawing his application to change the scope of his project. Hosack directed Frank to send in his intention to withdraw in writing, but to date, the township has not received it.
According to the board’s solicitor, David DeRose, the board gave Frank 90 days to complete the process, and they will honor that unless they receive notification from Frank that he does in fact want to withdraw the request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.