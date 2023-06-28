A Unity Township couple have cleared a hurdle in their quest to construct a pool house on their property after the zoning hearing board unanimously approved a request for a dimensional variance after a public hearing Tuesday.

Gail L. Carney and Danny J. Robertson made the request to build the one-story pool house on their property at 245 Big Sky Lane, located off Route 130, approximately half a mile from White School Road. The couple have owned the 1.8237-acre property for nearly a year.

