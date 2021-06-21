Unity woman was judge at Westminster Dog Show

June A. Penta of Unity Township recognized the outstanding traits in a Pekingese named Wasabi when she judged him as the Best of Toy Breed at Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Saturday.
“He is an excellent example of the Pekingese breed,” she said. “When you are looking at a dog, you know the standards pretty much, what the head should look like, how long the body should be.”
She was not the only judge who thought that he was a winner. Wasabi, whose handler and owner is David Fitzpatrick of East Berlin, Pennsylvania, on Sunday was selected by veteran judge Patricia Craige Trotter as Best In Show. Wasabi previously won Best In Show in the 2019 American Kennel Club National Championship.
It wasn’t the first time that Penta, 80, selected a dog that went on to become Best In Show.
“It has happened many times,” she said.
Penta and her husband Gerard (Gerry), 81, have judged in the dog show circuit for more than 46 years. In fact, they met at a puppy match at the Kirk S. Nevin Field in Greensburg in 1975.
“I was teaching at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and June was teaching at Hempfield, and we were both fairly young and new judges,” he said. “We literally met in the show ring, and I like to tell people that we met a dog show and she followed me home. But actually, it was the other way around.”
The retired couple at one time had been judging about 50 shows a year locally, regionally, out of state and internationally. They have judged in China, Taiwan, Japan, Ireland, Argentina, Columbia, Venezuela, Mexico, Canada and the Bahamas.
The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is considered the Kentucky Derby of dog shows, Penta noted. It’s traditionally been held in Madison Square Garden in New York City. But because of the pandemic, the 145th show held over the weekend was moved to an outdoor tented venue at Lyndhurst Estate in Tarrytown, New York. Spectators were not permitted to attend.
Penta started raising and showing Afghan hounds, then shih tzus in the 1960s. Many finished as AKC champions.
“Being an art teacher, what I liked about the Afghans is that they are a very artsy breed, sort of exotic and appealing, not warm and fuzzy like the shih tzu,” she said. “I was attracted to the shih tzus because they are a very small breed and a lot easier to house than the Afghans, which are large dogs with lots of hair. The shih tzus are small dogs with lots of hair, but I was very good with hair. I was a good groomer, and I studied it and did my own grooming and handled my own dogs.”
Penta was approved in 1975 to judge hound, toy, herding breeds and best in show. She is a member of the American Dog Show Judges and the American Shih Tzu Club, and is an officer in the Dog Judges Educational Foundation. Her husband raised Scottish terriers, judges sporting and non-sporting dogs, terriers and working dogs.
Judging at shows kept the couple so busy and on the road that they no longer have their own dogs.
Judging the toy group was Penta’s fourth assignment at the Westminster show.
“There are a couple of written pages of what to look for in specific breed standards,” she said. “What we are looking for in all dogs are what they should look like with their eye shape, what type of bite they have, the shape of their muzzle, the relationship of the muzzle to the back of the skull, and other things in the complete description of the breed.”
The dogs at the Westminster show have to be champions to enter. There are competitions for agility and confirmation, and judging for best of the breed and the best of the groups, for instance toy or hound. There are seven group categories, and this year, 2,580 dogs were entered.
Penta picked a black Pomeranian to be the runner up in the toy group, and Wasabi was the Best of Toy breeds.
“The toys have always been very popular and now moreso than ever, maybe because with everyone aging it’s an easier size breed to handle,” she said. “There are some very very competitive toys that are winning at the shows, and it’s so nice to judge when you have wonderful dogs to judge.”
