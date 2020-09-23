The first step in potentially changing a Unity Township ordinance which prohibits raising backyard chickens on residential properties smaller than two acres was temporarily put on hold Tuesday.
After two hours of testimony at the Unity Township Zoning Hearing Board’s monthly meeting, and with about another hour of testimony expected Tuesday, the chicken-related hearing was abruptly halted after township solicitor Gary Falatovich was forced to leave to tend to a family emergency.
Zoning hearing board solicitor David DeRose said the hearing will continue on the board’s next scheduled meeting date, set for 6 p.m. Oct. 27. He said at least five more residents were slated to testify Tuesday before the hearing was halted.
Tuesday’s hearing was the latest chapter in what’s become a hot-button issue in the township, along with nearby municipalities such as Derry Borough and North Huntingdon Township. More than 30 Unity Township residents attended a special meeting on backyard chickens last month at the township municipal building, while Derry Borough officials have tabled the possibility of allowing chickens in the borough until it hires a zoning/code enforcement officer.
Kristin and Jeff Kuhns, residents of Lawson Heights, received a notice of violation in July regarding the chickens they raise on their property. They are appealing their violation, in which residents who raise chickens have 20 days to get rid of the birds or potentially face a $300 daily fine if they choose not to appeal.
Kristin Kuhns said at Tuesday’s hearing that she and her husband currently own 20 chickens, which live in three coops on her property: eight bantam chickens in one coop, two bantam roosters in another coop and 10 brown hens in an existing structure. A bantam chicken is considered a small variety of fowl, while the hens are larger, full-sized birds, she noted.
“All of our chickens, with the exception of three, were purchased through a hatchery,” Kuhns said.
Kuhns noted that two of the chickens weren’t determined to be roosters until after they sexually matured, which can take a number of months.
“After three months, you become attached to them,” she said.
Kuhns does not consider her chicken as livestock, rather pets, which they’ve named and allow into their home. She said each bird has a unique personality, adding that tending to chickens has made her 11-year-old son Mick more responsible, and has provided comfort to the family during the uncertainty of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Kuhns said she found no relevant information about backyard chickens on the township website; she testified Tuesday that conversations with neighbors and employees at the Latrobe 30 Shoppes Tractor Supply store led her to believe that chickens were allowed in a residential area such as Lawson Heights. Kuhns added that she never talked a township official regarding the matter, but had heard from residents who said previous emails to township officials had gone unanswered.
Chicken and farm animals are distinguished separately from domestic pets in the township ordinance, township zoning officer Harry Hosack said.
Some residents have expressed concerns that raising backyard chickens will attract predator animals into their neighborhoods, but township resident and game warden J.R. Flowers — the only other resident to testify Tuesday — tried to alleviate those fears.
In seven years as a game warden, he noted that he had only a few calls for bear issues in Lawson Heights, saying if the bears were after the chickens, the birds “would be dead and the coop would be destroyed.” He added that he’s trapped a number of animals in the Lawson Heights area, including bobcats, coyotes, skunks and foxes, over the years.
A number of residents didn’t get the chance to testify before Tuesday’s hearing was halted. Previously, residents expressed issues with constant crowing of the Kuhns’ roosters and potential health concerns related to chicken manure. Others argued that chicken manure, when composted, makes for a favorable fertilizer.
Last month, some residents felt the ordinance should remain unchanged as a way to keep residents from raising chickens on properties smaller than two acres. One resident suggested include setting a minimum size for a coop and requiring fencing for chickens, while having residents sign off on allowing their neighbors to keep birds before they purchase them. Another resident said the township should require chicken-owners to acquire a yearly permit, or have them to take a class to learn how to properly raise backyard chickens.
After the testimony continues next month, DeRose said a possible short-term outcome is for the zoning board and the Kuhns’ counsel to issue something in writing and then potentially hold a vote during the November meeting.
If the township supervisors decide to amend the current ordinance, Falatovich said previously he would draft a proposed ordinance, which would then be sent to Westmoreland County and Unity Township planners. After receiving recommendations from planners, a public hearing would be held in front of township supervisors, who could then enact a modification to the ordinance, he noted.
