The Unity Township Zoning Hearing Board on Tuesday approved a special exception and a variance to allow a couple to construct a 1,680 square-foot garage on their property for agricultural use.
Stephanie and Timothy Siko approached the board for approval to construct a pole building to store agricultural equipment at their residence located at 165 Paul Good Road. Township zoning officer Harry Hosack said the revised township ordinance, which was passed in February, addressed buildings erected for agricultural use.
With a new definition of an “agricultural building” added to the ordinance, it permits agricultural buildings to be constructed in residential (R-1), agricultural and conservation district zones.
The board approved the special exception since the proposed building is “a little larger than what was permitted,” said Hosack.
Since the Sikos intend to utilize the garage for agricultural use only, the board OK’d their request as it is not a private garage used for vehicles or trucks.
The couple owns a five-acre lot, but Stephanie Siko says they maintain roughly 58 acres of land. They intend to use the garage to store a large tractor, riding mower and tractor equipment.
A side yard setback variance was also approved since the proposed site of the garage is less than 100 feet from a neighboring lot — which is owned by Stephanie Siko’s parents. The township’s code requires a 100-foot separation from neighboring properties for agricultural buildings.
Tim Siko noted that the proposed site is probably “50 or 60 feet” from the neighboring lot.
Since the couple plans to eventually purchase the neighboring lot, the board approved their request for a variance.
In other business, the board approved a side yard setback variance for Andrew Wisniewski of 3006 Harcourt Drive to construct a two-car, single-story detached garage.
Plans for the garage show the structure extending into the 15-foot side yard setback by roughly 3 feet.
The variance was approved to construct the garage with a side yard setback of 12 feet.
“We are trying to build it in a fashion where it looks like it was built with the home,” Wisniewski said in his testimony. “We want it to be sitting in the right spot and have matching siding, so it’s not an eyesore to the neighborhood.”
