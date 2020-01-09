A Unity Township woman accused of leaving two dogs and nine birds alone in a Cook Township home following her eviction in June was ordered Wednesday to serve one year on probation.
Patricia Canton, 52, was allowed to enroll in the Accelerated Rehabilitation Disposition program for first-time, nonviolent offenders, a prison diversionary program that allows defendants to serve probation sentences without needing to plead guilty. Canton’s criminal record can be expunged following successful completion of the probation term.
Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio, in addition to ordering the probation sentence, ordered Canton to surrender any other animals in her care to humane officers and for humane officers to conduct periodic animal welfare checks at Canton’s home to make sure she no longer has pets.
According to court documents, Canton was evicted from a home on Lone Maple Lane on June 21 and never returned to retrieve her pets. Three days later, humane agents seized the animals — six parakeets, three cockatiels and two large dogs.
A humane officer from animal rescue group All But Furgotten filed the charges against Canton.
The animals appeared to be living in poor conditions when humane agents arrived, the birds living in cages lined with layers of feces and little to no food or clean water, according to court documents.
One of the dogs, a husky, was infested with fleas and was suffering from hair loss, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The second dog, an Anatolian shepherd, was confined in a muddy kennel without much shelter, according to the complaint.
Canton was charged with 11 counts of animal cruelty and 24 counts of neglect of animals.
