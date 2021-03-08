Unity Twp. woman celebrates 100th birthday

Catherine (Relick) Paul of Unity Township is celebrating her 100th birthday today, March 8.
She was born March 8, 1921, in Kingston, and married the late Howard A. Paul Sr. on Nov. 22, 1941.
Her children include twins, Linda (Stephen) Antus of Latrobe and Donna (Roy) Latimer of Roswell, Georgia, and the late Howard A. Paul Jr., five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
She belongs to St. Rose Catholic Church in Latrobe (Derry Township) and lives in Wimmerton with her daughter and son-in-law.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, she is celebrating her birthday with a small family gathering.
