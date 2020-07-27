Unity Twp. woman celebrates 100th birthday

Agnes Ansick Passmore of Unity Township celebrated her 100th birthday Friday.
She was born July 24, 1920, in Unity Township, to the late Joseph and Mary Ann Stepko Ansick.
She married John J Passmore on Feb. 25, 1941, and has four children, Ellen Mumau, Carol Gritzer, Bill Passmore and Tim Passmore, along with 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
