The Unity Township Board of Supervisors is hosting a special meeting at 6 p.m. today, Aug. 20, at the outdoor pavilion behind the Unity Township Municipal Building at 154 Beatty County Road.
The special meeting was scheduled after a large number of residents attended the supervisors’ Aug. 13 meeting to voice opinions regarding the township’s ordinance relating to the raising of chickens.
Township solicitor Gary Falatovich said at the Aug. 13 meeting the restriction on raising chickens is regulated by the township’s zoning ordinance, which only permits raising chickens on parcels of land larger than two acres.
Under the current ordinance, residents who keep chickens on their property and receive a notice of violation have 20 days to get rid of the birds or face a daily $300 fine.
