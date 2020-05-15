The Unity Township Supervisors are considering a change to the township’s stormwater management ordinance at the request of Westmoreland Airpark developers for some relief over bond requirements.
During Thursday’s regular meeting, township solicitor Gary Falatovich said the bonds are to ensure stormwater management controls are constructed at new development sites. He added that property-owners would still need the necessary permits and to meet stormwater management control requirements for inspections.
The township is considering a bond waiver to promote new construction at Westmoreland Airpark.
“We have a responsibility, not only to Unity Township but to Westmoreland County, to create opportunities for businesses in the airpark,” supervisor Mike O’Barto said.
Township officials motioned to form an agreement to approve at a future meeting, including a “slight amendment” to the stormwater ordinance allowing for some relief over short-term bond requirements.
In other news, supervisors passed a motion to submit an application for a Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) grant for partial-funding to construct a handicapped-accessible fishing pier at the lake near the township building.
In other business, supervisors approved:
- Re-bidding for playgrounds and monuments grounds maintenance;
- Tabling bids for aggregates, pipe, inlets, grates and equipment rental until supervisors review them to identify the lowest bid;
- Awarding Derry Construction a $477,599.10 bid for hot mix paving program;
- Pay estimate No. 1 to JLD Construction to complete bathroom renovations at the Unity Township Municipal Building for $32,715;
- Change order No. 1 to JLD Construction to complete bathroom renovations at the Unity Township Municipal Building for $11,966;
- Change order No. 2 to JLD Construction to complete bathroom renovations at the Unity Township Municipal Building for $1,400;
- Finalized site plans for Skilken Gold Sheetz and Sun Star Inc. building addition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.