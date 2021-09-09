Victory Brinker of Unity Township is not coming back to Pennsylvania this week.
She got her wish when she said in a pre-recorded video last night on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” “I hope I don’t have to go home.”
That dream came true Wednesday night, when in a nail-biting eleventh hour decision, three of the four judges voted for her to continue on to the final competition that will air live next Tuesday.
Victory, who is 9 years old, has been in California — “I can see the Hollywood sign from the hotel window,” she said — with her mother Christine Brinker for nearly two weeks. Now they’re staying another week for rehearsals and preparing for the last competition. The winner of that final event will receive $1 million and a headline show in Las Vegas.
From the beginning of Wednesday evening’s AGT until the very end, her fate in going to the finals was up in the air.
“I was so nervous watching my baby girl down to the last act to move on to the finals,” her father Eric Brinker, who is pastor of Impact Life Church in Acme, told the Bulletin. “Victory’s little sister Eternity, who is 7, started praying out loud and I asked her, ‘Is Victory going to make it?’ Eternity confidently said yes. I responded with, ‘Do you promise?’ and she said, ‘Of course! I just prayed.’ Then Victory made it.”
Victory sings opera in seven languages and has been performing and winning competitions since she was six. She sang the national anthem at several sports events, acted and sang in several short films, and had a spot on the television show “Little Big Shots.”
In her audition earlier this year, she had the unprecedented distinction of being the first AGT act to receive the coveted Golden Buzzer recognition from all four judges and host Terry Crews.
There are two sets of contestants vying for the prize at the end of this season’s series. Five were chosen from the 11 acts that performed last week, and Victory was one of the 11 acts on AGT on Tuesday. Last night’s chosen five acts, which included Victory, will compete against the other five. There will be only one winner and the one big prize.
Viewers cast the votes overnight to pick Tuesday’s winners. At the beginning of the show, Victory and two other acts were in a runoff for the finals. The other winning acts were announced through the program.
“There’s nothing more that the acts can do,” AGT founder and judge Simon Cowell said about the three acts, including Victory, that were counting on a new round of voting. “It’s now up to the voters.”
Viewers had 25 minutes to vote via the internet or phone apps. Meanwhile, other acts were eliminated or named as contenders for the finals.
Victory was not the winner when the results of the votes were announced toward the end of the show. But that wasn’t the end of it. The four judges had the last word on who, between the group of dancing unicyclists or Victory, would be the fifth act to go on.
“Both acts are fantastic,” judge Heidi Klum said. “You, Victory, are such a special person. Why not try for the million dollars?” She cast her vote for the budding opera star.
The second vote came from Sofia Vergara. “I love you both,” she said, “but I have something for Victory.”
Howie Mandel said, “Victory, there are no words to describe what you do. You have an amazing talent.” However, he voted for the other act.
Cowell had the deciding vote in the final moment.
“I have to go with my heart here,” he said, and while he had praise for the other act, he cast his vote for Victory.
She will spend the next week in California staying on target with her school work, and rehearsing for the final competition. The program will air at 8 p.m. Tuesday on Pittsburgh’s WPXI-TV.
