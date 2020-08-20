A Unity Township man and his two adult sons have been charged in connection with a July 4 incident during which a neighbor’s Lawson Heights was damaged by a fire sparked by fireworks the men allegedly set off.
State police on Monday filed criminal complaints against John Obryan Brophy, 54, of Unity Township and his sons Andrew James Brophy, 25, and Matthew Obryan Brophy, 23, both of Fairmont, West Virginia, alleging the men were setting off “commercial-grade fireworks” on July 4 when one of the fireworks went out of control and ignited vegetation at a neighbor’s home.
According to court documents, the Brophys began setting off fireworks around 9 p.m. at John Brophy’s home on the 1300 block of Heritage Drive and around 9:44 p.m. “one firework went out of control, crossed over Heritage Drive, striking vegetation in a flower garden...” at a home across the street. The firework caused the vegetation to ignite, catching the exterior of the home on fire and causing damage to the inside of the home and “the fire endangered the lives of two elderly occupants of the home,” police said.
Damage to the home was estimated to be at least $1,820, according to police, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reported.
Witnesses told police that neighbors worked to extinguish the fire until firefighters arrived while the Brophys “gathered the unexploded fireworks and placed them in a garage,” Tpr. David Vinkler Jr. wrote in court documents.
According to court documents, witnesses told police that John Brophy attempted to put out the fire by “pouring water from a 16-ounce water bottle.”
The Brophys are charged with risking catastrophe, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, and discharging consumer fireworks within 150 feet of an occupied structure. Matthew Brophy is also charged with illegal use of fireworks while under the influence of alcohol, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. Police allege he began “verbally and physically fighting with various neighbors,” after the fire started, according to court documents.
Dates have not been set for preliminary hearings in the case before Magisterial District Judge Michael Mahady.
