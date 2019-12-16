A Unity Township man accused of repeatedly raping a young boy over a seven-year period was sentenced Thursday to serve up to 10 years in prison.
Timothy David Piper, 24, pleaded guilty in September to rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and a related charge.
According to prosecutors, Piper had repeated sexual contact with a young boy for a period of seven years ending in 2015. The same victim was allegedly exploited by Piper for sexual photographs and videos that Piper then distributed, leading to federal child pornography charges to which Piper pleaded guilty last year.
Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas Judge Timothy Krieger sentenced Piper on Thursday to five to 10 years in prison, to run consecutive to the 11-year federal prison sentence handed down in the child pornography case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.