A Unity Township man’s annual trek through extreme weather in Alaska came to an abrupt end last week.
Tim Hewitt traveled roughly 320 miles of a planned 1,300-mile journey to Nome, Alaska, before heavy snow and temperatures as low as 40 degrees below zero forced him to stop, according to a Feb. 21 website post by independent Alaskan outdoors journalist Craig Medred.
Medred wrote that Hewitt, who is back home in western Pennsylvania, left Fairbanks on Feb. 1 and was headed toward Nome via a route used by snowmobile riders as part of the Iron Dog Race. Hewitt used snowshoes and pushed a fat-tired bicycle for the 300-plus miles he completed, Medred noted.
Hewitt’s wife, Loreen — who is also a longtime Iditarod runner — met up with her husband on the trail and the couple decided to end the trek after a snow machine stopped to check on their well being. Both had suffered frostbite along the way, Medred wrote.
Hewitt, a 65-year-old Latrobe employment law attorney from Unity Township, has made Alaskan adventures a yearly tradition.
Last year, a knee injury led to an early exit from the Iditarod Trail Invitational, a lengthy trek through the arctic Alaskan wilderness. Hewitt at one point had led last year’s 1,000-mile foot race — which is unrelated to the Iron Dog Race — before bowing out.
The 1,000-mile trip to Nome is the equivalent of traveling from Latrobe to Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Iditarod Trail Invitational takes place on a northern route through Alaska in even-numbered years and a southern route in odd-numbered years. Hewitt has participated in the race 15 times.
Hewitt established a new world record four years ago along the northern route of the Iditarod Trail Invitational. Hewitt, a 1972 Greater Latrobe graduate, broke the 20-day mark, turning in a new record time of 19 days, 9 hours and 38 minutes. Hewitt also owns the 1,000-mile foot record on the more difficult southern route at 20 days, 7 hours and 17 minutes.
Hewitt has successfully made the 1,000-mile trip to Nome 10 times total. Seven years ago — on the southern route — Hewitt won the Iditarod Trail Invitational, successfully completing the 1,000-mile trek to Nome unsupported, meaning he carried all of his food, fuel and supplies on a sled without going indoors once during the journey, which took 24 days, 20 hours and 31 minutes. It was the longest recorded unsupported trek in the history of the world by 400 miles.
Hewitt made it to Nome on a bike for the first time three years ago, and he ended up grabbing a podium finish on the northern route by taking third place overall.
Hewitt has won the race outright twice, and in 2004, he was the lone 1,000-mile finisher to Nome with his time of 23 days, 22 hours and 10 minutes.
Loreen Hewitt has competed nine times in the event and owns the women’s 1,000-mile foot record on the northern route at 26 days, 6 hours and 59 minutes. Loreen Hewitt, who previously held the 350-mile women’s record to McGrath, Alaska, finished the 350-mile race in 8 days, 10 hours and 54 minutes four years ago. That same year, Loreen Hewitt competed in the 350-mile race and lost the tip of her thumb because of frostbite on her hands.
Tim and Loreen Hewitt both hold the record for the 1,000-mile foot race. Tim also holds the north, south, overall and unsupported record. Loreen is one of four women to complete the 1,000-mile race to Nome on foot.
Tim Hewitt was the subject of the 2019 documentary, “Safety to Nome,” chronicling his journey to Nome on a bike.
