A Unity Township man on Thursday pleaded guilty to charges he supplied the drugs used by two men who fatally overdosed in Derry and Hempfield townships in 2016.
Police accused Jesse Joseph Hudspath, 27, provided heroin laced with fentanyl to two friends, Malachai Mundorff, 21, of Derry Township and Kenneth Blystone, 53, of Hempfield Township. Both men died in their homes in November 2016 after using the drugs that Hudspath had purchased from a New Kensington man, according to court records.
Mundorff was discovered unconscious in the bathroom of his Derry Township home with stamp bags marked “Good Work” in his pockets, according to police. The same day, stamp bags bearing the same markings were found at Blystone’s Hempfield Township apartment after his roommate found him dead, police said.
Hudspath pleaded guilty to two counts of drug delivery resulting in death, conspiracy, criminal use of a communication facility and three counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
Prosecutors are seeking sentences of five to 10 years in prison for each of the deaths when Hudspath is sentenced later this year.
Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio ruled Hudspath can remain free, until his sentencing, on the $500,000 bond he posted about a month after his June 2017 arrest.
Theodore Brown, Hudspath’s co-defendant in the case, pleaded guilty last year to lesser charges after Hudspath refused to testify against him. Brown, 25, pleaded guilty to conspiracy and two drug-related counts, while drug delivery resulting in death charges against him were dismissed.
Brown was sentenced last August to 11-1/2 to 23 months in prison, but was immediately paroled after having served about a year in prison following his arrest before he was released to house arrest last June.
