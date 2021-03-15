A 44-year-old Unity Township man was killed Friday night after the motorcycle he was driving on Route 30 in Unity Township struck an SUV, according to the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office.
Allen D. Wallace Jr. was driving west on Route 30 on a 2010 Yamaha motorcycle at a high rate of speed, according to state police, when he struck a 2020 Kia Sportage traveling in the same direction, then struck a guide rail around 9:02 p.m., according to the coroner’s report.
Wallace, who was wearing a helmet according to the coroner’s report, was thrown from the motorcycle in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:05 p.m. by Deputy Coroner Steven M. Grabiak.
An autopsy was performed by Dr. Cyril H. Wecht and Pathology Associates, according to the coroner’s report. Toxicology results will not be available for several weeks. Wallace died of blunt force trauma to the head, neck and extremities, according to the coroner’s report.
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements.
Route 30 West was closed for several hours Friday night while first responders cleared the crash scene.
State police are investigating the crash, and ask anyone who witnessed the crash to contact Tpr. David Vinkler at 724-832-3288.
