A Unity Township man is awaiting a preliminary hearing after Latrobe police accused him of breaking into a residence and assaulting and choking a woman on Sunday, June 27.
Aaron M. Klingensmith, 38, was arraigned Monday on multiple charges, including burglary, strangulation, simple assault and harassment.
Latrobe officer Zachary Lukon received a call around 1:45 p.m. from a woman who said Klingensmith had assaulted her at a friend’s house on Wagner Street in Latrobe earlier in the day and she “suffered a black eye and was choked,” according to the affidavit.
The woman told police that she called her mother-in-law for a ride, and the mother-in-law arrived at the front of the residence around the same time that Klingensmith arrived in a separate vehicle and began approaching the residence.
The woman related to police that Klingensmith entered the residence “without permission” and “grabbed her by the throat in the kitchen and lifted her off the ground for approximately three seconds causing impede and restricted breathing,” according to court documents.
Klingensmith allegedly “threw her onto the kitchen counter” and punched her three times in the left eye, according to the affidavit. Lukon observed that the woman had a “heavily bruised left eye.”
Klingensmith fled the residence but state police located him around 8:30 p.m. at a residence along Bethel Church Road in Unity Township.
Klingensmith was arraigned Monday and released on $10,000 unsecured bond, according to online court dockets. A preliminary hearing is set for July 12.
