A Unity Township man is in Westmoreland County Prison after allegedly waking a woman early Tuesday at her Unity Township home and choking and assaulting her.
Aaron Michael Klingensmith, 37, was arraigned Tuesday before Magisterial District Judge L. Anthony Bompiani on charges of strangulation, simple assault and harassment in connection with the alleged attack. He was ordered held in the county prison in lieu of $25,000 bond.
According to court documents, Klingensmith woke the victim from her sleep around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday and began yelling about information on her cell phone and choking her. The woman suffered numerous visible injuries on her face and neck that required medical attention at the scene, police said. According to court documents, after the woman broke free from Klingensmith in her bed, she ran through the kitchen, where Klingensmith allegedly grabbed her by the head and slammed her head off the kitchen table.
The woman was able to escape and flee to a camping trailer where a relative called police.
