A Unity Township man was charged with strangulation, simple assault and other offenses after state police responded to a home on Pearl Lane for a reported domestic incident Saturday and spotted a handwritten sign in the window that read “Call 911.”
Troopers were summoned to the home just before noon Saturday after Westmoreland County 911 received a call with a woman screaming for help, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
Tpr. Daniel Grabowski reported in court documents that James O. Vickers, 45, “became verbally aggressive” and refused to step outside with police.
According to court documents, Grabowski saw a folding knife clipped to Vickers’ pants pocket while attempting to get Vickers to come outside, and Vickers screamed obscenities and “began to flail and pull away” from police attempting to detain him.
Police interviewed the alleged victim at the scene and noted the woman “appeared to be visibly distraught having recently been assaulted,” and had three bloody lacerations in her forehead area, according to the affidavit.
The woman told police she had been in an argument with Vickers about making a phone call to a friend and was attempting to pack her belongings when Vickers pushed her to the floor and straddled her, scratching her face and choking her, Grabowski wrote in court documents.
According to the affidavit, troopers saw a clear plastic bag containing suspected methamphetamine in an open pocket of a sweatshirt belonging to Vickers on the couch inside the home, then located a clear plastic bag containing a large amount of suspected methamphetamine in Vickers’ right sock, and another bag containing seven Oxycodone pills and two more small plastic bags of suspected methamphetamine in a pants pocket.
Vickers was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Joseph DiMarchis on charges of strangulation, simple assault, harassment, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was ordered held in Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bond awaiting a March 1 preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Mahady, according to court records.
Online court documents show Vickers pleaded guilty in 2018 to strangulation in connection with a July 20, 2017, incident in which he was accused of assaulting a woman at Linn Run State Park. He was sentenced to six to 23 months in prison and up to two years on probation in that case, according to court records.
