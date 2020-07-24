The man charged with firing four shots from a handgun at a Derry Township home — one of the rounds striking and killing a woman asleep inside — told police he was seeking “retaliation for a botched drug transaction,” but shot at the wrong home.
State police on Thursday charged Nathan Joseph Quidetto, 20, who police said was last known to live in the Hostetter area of Unity Township, in the July 20 shooting death of Tracy Marie Squib, 52.
Quidetto was arraigned Thursday before Magisterial District Judge Mark Bilik on charges of criminal homicide, carrying a firearm without a license, three counts of reckless endangerment and four counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied structure. Bilik ordered Quidetto held without bond at Westmoreland County Prison.
Police were called to the home on the 200 block of Pandora Road at 4:04 a.m. Monday after Westmoreland County 911 received a call that Squib was bleeding and unresponsive, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
Squib’s husband, Thomas Squib told police that he and his wife were asleep in bed when she woke him, telling him she had been bitten by something, according to court documents. He turned on the lights and saw his wife severely bleeding, then yelled for the couple’s two children, ages 16 and 17, to call 911 as he attempted to administer first aid, police said.
Tracy Squib was transported to the emergency department at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, where she was pronounced dead by a physician at 4:54 a.m. Her death was caused by a gunshot wound to the thorax and was ruled a homicide, according to the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office.
State police spokesman Tpr. Steve Limani said troopers apprehended Quidetto, also known as “Spazz,” according to court documents, during a traffic stop Wednesday in Hostetter and took him into custody on outstanding warrants for drug charges. He added that Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers’ offer of a $10,000 reward was an asset to police in efforts to gather information and said information from the public helped investigators identify Quidetto as a suspect.
During an interview Thursday with state police at the Kiski Valley barracks, Quidetto told police he was dropped off at a woman’s home and borrowed her vehicle, then drove alone to Pandora Road where he stopped and exited the vehicle with a firearm, according to the affidavit.
“Quidetto admitted to firing multiple shots in the direction of the residence,” Tpr. Paige Shreffler wrote in the affidavit. Afterward, Quidetto told police, he got back into the car and fled the scene to return the vehicle.
“Quidetto explained that he fired the [shots] into the Squib residence in retaliation for a botched drug transaction,” Shreffler wrote. “However, the individual Quidetto identified as his target does not reside at the Squib residence. No members of the Squib family were identified by Quidetto as being involved in said transaction.”
Limani said Quidetto “was trying to scare somebody and had the completely wrong residence, not even close to being at the right house. That was the nature of why he fired shots at the house.”
“He had no idea who this family was. This had nothing to do with this family whatsoever,” Limani said. “It’s just tragic. It’s a shame. Our hearts and our prayers go out to the Squib family and all their friends.”
Tracy Squib was an elementary school teacher at Grace Bible Academy in Bradenville, where she had taught for 15 years. In addition to being an active member at Grace Bible Church, she was a member of the Derry Township Volunteer Fire Department Company No. 1 of Bradenville, according to her obituary.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. today, July 24, in Grace Bible Church, 128 Bradenville School Road, Bradenville. A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, July 25, in Grace Bible Church, Bradenville, with her pastor, the Rev. Jason Losier, officiating.
Interment is private.
A GoFundMe campaign to collect online donations for funeral expenses at gofundme.com/f/tracy-squib-funeral-fund had raised $16,785 toward its $20,000 goal as of 6 a.m. Friday.
