A Unity Township man is awaiting a preliminary hearing on charges he attacked his roommate with a hammer last month.
John A. Olson, 53, was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment and harassment in connection with the alleged April 27 incident at a home on B Street in Unity Township near Winnie Palmer Nature Reserve.
According to court documents, state police were summoned to the Sheetz store along Route 30 in Unity Township, arriving at the convenience store just before 3 a.m. to meet with the alleged victim.
The man told Tpr. Cory Elliott he had been at the Sheetz store earlier and when he returned to the B Street home where he lived with Olson and Olson’s niece, Olson “immediately confronted,” him. Olson was armed with a hammer, the man told police, and “struck him in the head with the hammer, causing him to hit his head on the wall.”
The man said after he was hit with the hammer, he fled back to the store and called police. The man was transported by ambulance to Excela Health Latrobe Hospital for treatment of injuries to both sides of his head, Elliott wrote in court documents.
When troopers interviewed Olson at his home, he told police he confronted the victim with the hammer, but denied striking him with it, according to the affidavit, saying the only physical contact he made was putting his hand on the man’s chest.
Olson’s niece told police she was upstairs during the altercation and didn’t see anything, Elliott wrote. There were two security cameras at the home, one of which covered the porch area where the attack allegedly took place, according to court documents, but upon review of footage from the cameras, police found “the timeframe of the altercation had been deleted on both cameras,” according to the affidavit.
Olson was arraigned on the charges on April 27 before Magisterial District Judge Michael Mahady and released on $5,000 unsecured bond. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for June 21.
