A Unity Township man was arrested over the weekend after allegedly threatening a woman with a hatchet Saturday evening.
Joshua Lynn Poole, 39, was arraigned Sunday before Magisterial District Judge Wayne Gongaware on charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, harassment and two counts of simple assault.
According to court documents, state police were dispatched to Poole’s home on the 300 block of Allegheny Avenue around 5:15 p.m. Saturday after receiving a report of a domestic disturbance. Poole fled the scene before police arrived, Tpr. Nicholas Moore wrote in an affidavit.
Police allege that Poole and his girlfriend got into an argument after the woman put Poole’s bicycle into her vehicle. The woman filmed Poole’s threats on her cell phone and told police Poole “was drinking all day,” preceding the incident.
Poole allegedly “picked up a gas can and said he was going to set the garden on fire,” according to court documents, then picked up a hatchet and threatened to break the windows of the woman’s car before raising the weapon and walking toward her.
Police located Pool later on Saturday in the area of Don and Unity streets and took him into custody. He was still carrying the hatchet when police located him, according to Moore.
Poole was released on $50,000 unsecured bond awaiting a June 29 preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Mahady.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.