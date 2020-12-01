A Unity Township man was jailed over the weekend for allegedly spitting on and kicking two state troopers early Saturday morning after nearly hitting an ambulance in Derry Township while driving under the influence.
State police at Greensburg charged Marshal Corb Wherry, 24, with two counts of aggravated assault and single counts of resisting arrest, driving under the influence, disorderly conduct and traffic offenses in connection with the incident that began around 1 a.m. Saturday in the area of Ash Street, between Latrobe Derry Road and Industrial Boulevard.
According to court documents, troopers spotted a Toyota Camry at a red light in the wrong lane of Ash Street at its intersection with Industrial Boulevard. The car’s driver looked to be “in a daze” according to police, and the vehicle nearly struck an oncoming ambulance as it turned onto Industrial Boulevard.
Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop, and Wherry nearly struck a parked car before coming to a stop in the oncoming lane at the intersection of Depot and South Alexandria streets in Latrobe, according to court documents. Wherry admitted to smoking marijuana, police said.
While being transported to Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, Wherry spit in one trooper’s face and kicked another trooper in the groin when they arrived at the hospital, police allege.
Wherry was ordered held in Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bond following his preliminary arraignment. He is scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Judge Michael R. Mahady for a preliminary hearing in the case on Dec. 9.
Wherry is also awaiting a preliminary hearing before Mahady set for Feb. 1 on charges of simple assault and harassment that were filed by state police in connection with an alleged Aug. 10 incident in Unity Township, according to court records.
