A Unity Township man is set to appear in court next week for a preliminary hearing on charges he sexually assaulted a girl multiple times over the course of several years, according to court documents.
Tracy Higdon, 47, was ordered held in Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $10,000 bond following his preliminary arraignment earlier this month on charges of aggravated indecent assault on a person less than 13 years old, indecent assault, indecent exposure, corruption of minors and unlawful contact with a minor in connection with the alleged assaults.
According to court documents, the girl told police Higdon touched her inappropriately and made her touch his “private parts” despite her telling him to stop.
In an interview with police, Higdon admitted to sexually assaulting the girl while she was playing a video game, Tpr. Robert Politowski wrote in court documents.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the girl told police the incident occurred in early March, but said similar incidents had occurred one or two times previously within the past two years.
Higdon is scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Judge Michael Mahady for a preliminary hearing in the case on March 29, court records indicate.
