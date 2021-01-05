A Unity Township man was arrested after allegedly leading state police on a chase for several miles near Arnold Palmer Regional Airport early New Year’s Day.
Mark David Marcinik, 29, of Hostetter was arraigned Friday before Magisterial District Judge Charles Conway on charges of DUI, fleeing and eluding police, careless driving and other summary traffic offenses and he was released on $10,000 unsecured bond.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, troopers on patrol spotted a silver 2013 Nissan Sentra sedan speeding on Onega Road around 1:06 a.m. Friday before the vehicle turned left onto Sessi Road without signaling or stopping.
Tpr. Kalin Gerhard wrote in court documents that he exceeded 50 mph in a 35 mph zone on Sessi Road attempting to get registration information from the vehicle, but wasn’t able to catch up.
The troopers allegedly saw the vehicle turn right onto Haines Road and pass another vehicle just before turning right onto Airport Road, then make a left turn from Airport Road onto Route 981 near Arnold Palmer Regional Airport without signaling or stopping.
After police activated the sirens on the patrol vehicle just north of Bay Hill Drive, Marcinik accelerated and made a quick right turn onto Henry Road without signaling before eventually pulling over near the intersection of Henry and Bell Memorial Church roads, according to court documents.
Gerhard wrote in the affidavit that Marcinik stumbled as he exited his vehicle and failed field sobriety tests at the scene after telling police he had consumed beer at a friend’s house prior to driving.
Marcinik was taken into custody without incident, according to the affidavit, and transported to the Greensburg state police station, where a breath test administered at 2:22 a.m. Friday indicated his blood-alcohol content was 0.136%. An adult driver is considered intoxicated in Pennsylvania at 0.08%.
A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Jan. 11 before Magisterial District Judge Michael Mahady.
