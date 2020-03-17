The Unity Township Supervisors on Monday announced proactive measures “in an attempt to ensure the health, safety and welfare of the residents and the health of township employees” in the wake of the worldwide coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Effective at 8 a.m. today, March 17, the supervisors said access to the township complex along Beatty County Road — including offices, the tax collector’s office and maintenance garage — will be restricted. The public will only have access to the main vestibule area of the municipal building, officials noted.
While the supervisors and township employees will continue to work and can be reached via phone and email, all face-to-face meetings with township employees are prohibited.
During this time, tax payments are limited to the drop box located outside the main door of the municipal building or through the drop mail slot at the entry to the tax collector’s office. No cash payments will be accepted. The tax collector’s office will remain open to answer any resident questions by phone, and it will continue to process tax payments and provide paid receipts via mail.
Township officials said all previously scheduled meetings involving the supervisors, township employees and third parties have been canceled. This month’s township zoning hearing board meeting has also been canceled and will be rescheduled at a later date, with no new plans, applications or permit requests being accepted/processed. Inspections and the issuance of pending permits may also be delayed, officials added.
The restrictions will remain in effect until 8 a.m. April 1 “unless circumstances dictate otherwise,” township officials said.
“It is the intent of the supervisors to continue to provide essential services to the residents of Unity Township,” the supervisors said in an announcement. “These restrictions are intended to enable that to occur.”
The Unity Township Municipal Authority (UTMA) said the office lobby will be closed to the public until further notice. Ratepayers are asked to visit the online customer portal for general questions or to pay their bill. Office staff will continue to work and will be available to answer calls and process mail, according to a post on the UTMA website.
The Latrobe Municipal Authority (LMA) will temporarily suspend indoor meter readings, a move that will affect customers in Section A (whose accounts start with the letter “A”). Any customers with an indoor meter in the section are asked to provide their reading to the authority office by calling 724-537-3378. Accounts that do not submit readings will be estimated, the authority noted, and customers with MXU meters, meter pits and outside readers will not be affected by the suspension.
The Derry Borough Municipal Authority (DBMA) office will be closed for walk-in business for the next two weeks because of coronavirus concerns, the authority announced. Customers may call the office from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.
“The well being of our employees and customers must be our priority. Should the health threat continue beyond that time, we will continue to operate with these restrictions,” the authority wrote on its website.
DMBA officials said cash or check payments can still be made in person at Ameriserv Bank (payments can be placed in the drop box to the left of the main entrance) or online via the customer portal (https://derryboro.authoritypay.com). As part of the restrictions, the authority said its technicians will be limiting house visits to emergency issues only.
The Derry Township Municipal Authority (DTMA) said its office in New Derry will not be open to the public but its office will remain staffed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. Customers are encouraged to call for any questions or assistance.
Additionally, the Latrobe-GLSD Parks & Recreation Commission announced that the board’s meeting scheduled for Thursday, March 19, has been canceled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.