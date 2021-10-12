Unity Township American Legion Post 982 will hold Octoberfest from 3 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16.
The event will feature Porembka’s Polka Band from 5 to 9 p.m., along with festival-style games of chance, bingo in the main hall and kitchen foods with ethnic flavor.
Other fall events at the post include:
- Saturday, Oct. 23, 7 to 9:30 p.m. — Bar Bingo, located in the bar and main hall to benefit the Westmoreland County Young Marines;
- Saturday, Nov. 20, 7 to 10 p.m. — Rocket Comedy Club Show, featuring comedy acts from the Steel City Comedy Tour;
- Saturday, Nov. 27, 7 to 9:30 p.m. — Bar Bingo, located in the bar and main hall to benefit American Legion veterans charities.
Additionally, the post will hold Twisted Trivia year-round from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday. The trivia features cash and drink prizes — bring your team and test your knowledge — and the kitchen opens at 5 p.m.
All Legion events are open to the public and done in a smoke free environment. Any questions, call the post home at 724-423-9284. The Legion asks everyone "to come and support local veterans while having a great time with friends and family."
