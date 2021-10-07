Unity Township will hold fall leaf pickup dates on Oct. 16 and 30, Nov. 13 and 27 and Dec. 4, respectively.
Township officials remind residents to call their garbage hauler to arrange for the service. Leaves must be placed in biodegradable bags, securely tied shut and placed at the curb.
Leaves may also be dropped off at the designated area behind the township municipal building, located at 154 Beatty County Road. Residents are asked to empty leaves out of the bag.
