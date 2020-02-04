A Unity Township doctor was charged in federal court with writing unnecessary opioid prescriptions in exchange for kickbacks between 2013 and 2015, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Pennsylvania.
Dr. Thomas Witten, of Westmoreland Pain Management, is accused of prescribing the fentanyl-based drug Subsys to patients who didn’t have a “legitimate medical purpose,” for needing the drug, according to an indictment filed Monday.
The drug’s manufacturer, Insys Therapeutics, allegedly paid Whitten an undisclosed amount in exchange for writing the prescriptions.
Subsys is a fentanyl spray designed to rapidly enter the bloodstream after being sprayed under the tongue, and is approved only for treatment of cancer patients in severe pain who are already taking other opiate prescriptions.
Whitten, who has run Westmoreland Pain Management since 2006, is also charged with billing Medicare, Medicaid and Highmark insurance to pay for the prescriptions.
He could face up to 40 years in prison and a fine of up to $5 million if convicted, and the Pennsylvania Department of State’s Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs could seek for the Pennsylvania Board of Medicine to suspend Whitten’s medical license while the investigation is pending, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
A federal judge last month sentenced Insys Therapeutics founder John Kapoor to five-and-a-half years in prison for his role in the company’s scheme to provide doctors with kickbacks to encourage them to prescribe Subsys, according to the New York Times.
Several other Insys executives also are facing prison time in connection with the scheme. The company filed for bankruptcy after agreeing to pay $225 million to settle federal fraud charges.
