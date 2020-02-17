A Unity Township couple has filed a lawsuit in the Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas claiming Greater Latrobe School District’s policy of seeking reassessments of some newly purchased homes unfairly targets new property owners.
Randolph and Vaune Gounder in the suit contend the school district improperly challenged the assessed value of a home they purchased for $585,000 in July as part of a district policy that selectively appeals the assessments of high-dollar properties when they’re sold.
Since 2015, the school district has had a policy in place to seek reassessments of any newly purchased properties valued at more than $684,000.
“The defendant’s selective appeal program results in the plaintiffs and others similarly situated paying a disproportionate share of property taxes within the taxing district and violates the plaintiff’s rights to equal protection,” attorney James Conte wrote in the Gounders’ suit.
According to the Gounders’ lawsuit, the school district in its appeal of their property’s assessment claimed that the purchase price was too low and did not include a higher value for the appeals board to consider. The Westmoreland County board of assessment appeals in September declined to increase the assessed value of the Gounders’ property from its assigned assessment of $57,370. The county bases its assessments on 1972 cost of construction figures, which currently represent 14.4% of a property’s fair market value.
The school district has since appealed the decision not to increase the assessment on the Gounders’ property to the Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas. That appeal is still pending.
The Gounders’ lawsuit seeks for a county judge to dismiss the school district’s appeal, rule that the school district’s reassessment program violates U.S. and Pennsylvania constitutions and to award any other relief the court finds appropriate.
