Unity Twp. couple receives special holiday delivery

Santa had a little something extra on his sleigh when it passed over Westmoreland County — a new daughter for the Gorzelsky family of Unity Township.
With a due date of Dec. 27, parents Kaitlin, 30, and Adam, 36, had anticipated the baby would arrive sometime during the holidays and had been preparing their older children for the possibility the new sibling could come for Christmas.
When Kaitlin’s contractions started at 4 a.m. Christmas morning, the couple decided to awaken the youngsters and open presents before the new “gift” arrived and summon grandparents Rich and Jeannie Gorzelsky of Seward sooner than planned to begin the holiday celebration with some childcare.
Iris Ann Gorzelsky was born at 7:47 a.m. at the Family Additions Maternity Center at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
During a FaceTime conversation with the children from the hospital, big sister Lorelei, 3, was excited about a new playmate. Big brother Landon, 5, still had the new toys on his mind.
Kaitlin is a court reporter and Adam is an attorney. Kaitlin’s parents are Bruce and Jeannette Matson of Belle Vernon.
