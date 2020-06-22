While Latrobe’s Fourth of July fireworks and others have been called off after the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic hampered planners, the owner of a Unity Township business has stepped up to provide a public pyrotechnics display at Westmoreland Fairgrounds.
Marcus Wisneski, who owns Wisneski’s Westmoreland Services waste removal, has planned a “drive-in fireworks show” at the Mount Pleasant Township fairgrounds, leasing the parking lot there for the holiday.
“The summer cannot go by without celebrating the 4th of July,” Wisneski said in a Facebook post for the “Here Comes The BOOM 2020” event.
The fireworks show is set to begin at 10 p.m. and attendees are asked to remain inside or next to their vehicles. Gates to the grass parking area at the fairgrounds will open at 7 p.m.
There will be no vendors or restroom facilities available, according to the event’s Facebook page.
