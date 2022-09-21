Mary Ellen Raneri of Lawson Heights credits her mother for many inspirations in her life. Lucy Pollock taught her how to cook and sew, encouraged her writing skills and signed her up for art lessons when she was young.
“She was a renaissance woman. She was so cool for her age,” Raneri said. “She loved any kind of learning and change. If I said I was going to take a class in whatever at school, she would help. If I said I wanted to sew or that I was going to make a plum tree out of this cloth, she would be right there. There was nothing she couldn’t do with her hands and she always thought that I could do whatever I wanted to do if I set my mind to it. She would say, ‘And don’t let anybody set you off your course.’”
So it’s no surprise that Lucy Pollock is the focus of several of the twenty-something works of art that Raneri is showing through Oct. 7 at the art gallery in the Science Innovation Center at Westmoreland County Community College in Youngwood.
The reception for the solo exhibit, “Cherish Your Inspiration,” will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22. The free event is open to the public.
Raneri studied at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Seton Hill College, California State University, the University of Laval in Quebec City, Canada, and Purdue University in Lafayette, Indiana, where she received her master’s degree in French, literature and linguistics.
She retired from teaching in the Ligonier Valley School District in 2011, giving her more time for her art. In addition to entering numerous shows, she is currently enrolled at WCCC in pursuit of an associate degree in fine arts. She works primarily in watercolor, ink, oils and fabric.
“My art is a visual memoir of my mother, my grandmother, my family and my childhood,” she said.
Raneri grew up in Punxsutawney and later moved to Latrobe. Her mother and her father Michael, a retired Pennsylvania state trooper, moved in with Raneri and her husband Phil in 2010. Michael Pollock passed away in 2012.
She and her mother were very close. When the pandemic hit, Raneri suggested that they do a live post of Pollock making bread on Facebook. That was in March of 2020. That episode soon developed into “Baking With Lucy” that had followers from all over the world. Pollock’s TV appearance on “The Today Show” gained even more viewers.
The mother/daughter duo co-authored a cookbook that Pollock never saw. She passed away from COVID-19 on Nov. 22, 2020, just days before it was released. She was 98.
Raneri has continued with the Sunday livestreams and wrote another cookbook that includes not only her mother’s favorite recipes, but also some of Raneri’s childhood memories.
Her memories are also reflected in her art. In this show, “My Grandmother in Her Garden” is a simple ink and watercolor painting of the elderly woman bent over rows of vegetables.
Pollock is in several of the selected pieces.
“I do a lot of paintings of my mom in typical scenes with her,” Raneri said. “One in the show is of me with her in the morning, when I used to help her to get dressed. I would comb her hair and help her to put on makeup, and she would tell me which earrings to get out. I took a picture of us and did that in ink and watercolor. I thought it was so typical of us.”
A picture of the Madonna, one that Pollock treasured for years, hangs on the wall behind them in that painting. Raneri calls it “Mom, the Madonna and Me.”
“I have another one of my mother with her bra strap hanging out, and she didn’t care,” she said. “She was such a good model for whatever I wanted to do. Her feet are hanging out in that one, and her toenails are all polished.”
That one is called “But I’m Always With You.”
A felted piece, “Mom’s Geraniums,” is a tribute to the flowers that Pollock grew and loved. Another painting is of her at rest in “A Quiet Moment.”
“I think of my mother so much when I reflect on my art,” Raneri said about how much her mother influenced her. “She could breathe life into discarded remnants of cloth. More than that, she was my seamstress. My mother made me out of everything she could sew together. She dedicated her life to me — her big sewing project. She shaped and arranged me into a solid, functioning woman. She taught me everything she knew. My art reveals her priceless lessons.”
Raneri’s work has been in 11 juried and open shows so far in 2022. She has won a number of awards since she started showing in 2015. In addition to art, she also has had a number of articles published, including a regular column currently in Hometown, a publication in Punxsutawney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.