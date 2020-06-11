It’s construction season, and Unity Township Supervisors approved several final site plans at its meeting Thursday — including a 63,000 square-foot commercial spec building at the Westmoreland Airpark.
The approved plan for the building includes access drives, parking, loading dock areas and stormwater management facilities.
The building will be located on a 6.56-acre lot owned by EFR II, LLC., along Bayhill Road near Route 981.
To promote new development in manufacturing zones, supervisors approved an amendment to its stormwater management ordinance, which provides bond relief to new developers.
Solicitor Gary Falatovich said the purpose of the bonds is to ensure stormwater management facilities are constructed at new development sites.
Developers are normally required to post an initial bond at 110% of the total construction cost. After stormwater management facilities are constructed, developers must post another one-year bond at 15% of the overall amount, followed by another 10-year maintenance bond.
While given bond relief, developers will still be required to agree to best management practices. Those agreements include provisions that require developers to construct facilities according to approved plans and specs, and that facilities are subject to inspection by the township.
Since many developers are government entities, Falatovich says township officials were compelled to provide them bond relief since they “generally would comply with their agreements.”
Falatovich added that it was “conterproductive for new developments” that were occurring in areas that were subject to the township’s Local Economic Revitalization Tax Act District (LERTA) programs.
“It seemed like a disincentive to require individuals who were doing construction in those areas to pay the cost of the bond,” he said.
About a dozen lots are still available, while more than half of the lots at the 210-acre industrial park have been sold.
O’Barto said “we hope (the bond relief) helps” bring more developers to the airpark.
“Our hope is to fill up the airpark,” O’Barto said, adding that their hope is 100% occupancy.
Supervisors also approved a final site plan for a 9,100 square-foot Dollar General store along Route 30, at the intersection of Smith’s Hill Road.
William Owen, assistant vice president of engineering and permitting for PennTex Venture, says the site offers great access.
“It’s definitely something that’s needed in the community,” Owen said, adding that the store may employ 10-12 employees.
Construction is set to begin later this summer, according to Owen.
The site still needs approval for its stormwater management plan, NPDES permit, erosion and sedimentation control plan.
Due to issues with “sight distance” for those driving along Route 30, township officials waived the normal landscaping requirements.
Supervisors also approved final site plans to construct a new storage building to cover existing materials on a 1.26-acre property owned by SDC Inc., along Sanford Street; and re-approval to was given to:
- La Corrozza, LP, to construct a parking lot and parking spaces on a 0.9-acre property long Route 981;
- Gosia’s Perogies to construct a dumpling bake facility along Route 981;
- Hillside Estates for an expansion of existing mobile home park to 51 total lots at 1033 Marguerite Lake Road;
- Grayhall, LLC., for villas at Grayhawk PRD Parcel 2-R, which will be developed as “Eagles Landing.”
Supervisors approved a recreation programming agreement for $56,700 with the Greensburg YMCA to conduct recreation program activities on various playgrounds and facilities within the township.
Following the meeting, Falatovich said the township is waiting to hear back on a Greenway Trails and Recreation Program grant that it’s sponsoring for new playground equipment at Mountain View Elementary School.
If the grant — for roughly $140,000 — is awarded, the Greater Latrobe School District will provide the township with the ability to use the new playground equipment for its own recreational purposes.
The grant covers 80% of the total cost, with the rest funded by the Mountain View Elementary Parent-Teacher Organization.
In other news, township officials said the hot-mix paving project is set to begin June 15. The township will provide a list of affected streets on its website.
Also at the meeting, supervisors approved:
- A bid to Johnson Incorporated for playgrounds and monuments grounds maintenance;
- A bid to Russell Standard in the amount of $404,281.81 for the 2020 shot and chip program;
- Two change orders for the Unity Township Municipal Building bathroom renovation project — one for $39,120.18, and another for $3,600.
- Several simple final subdivision and consolidation plans.
